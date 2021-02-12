Overview

Dr. Irene Vergilis-Kalner, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Vergilis-Kalner works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.