Dr. Irene Vergilis-Kalner, MD
Overview
Dr. Irene Vergilis-Kalner, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Locations
Bay Parkway8421 Bay Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 975-7546
Staten Island1529 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (212) 535-7546
Dermatology and Skin Surgery2727 Ocean Pkwy Ste L1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions
Upper West Side262 Central Park W, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 535-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to the Bay Parkway Office about 5 months ago with a problem of a lump under my skin just below my lip. Dr. M. Fuzaylova examined me and after a biospy found I had pre-cancer cells. Dr Fuzaylova and began treatments and now the cells are gone leaving an undetectable scar. I was so pleased with the determination and care she showed. The staff was always pleasant and accommodating to my needs. Once again thank you for your time and effort in this matter.
About Dr. Irene Vergilis-Kalner, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1073740460
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Long Island Jewish Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Vergilis-Kalner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vergilis-Kalner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vergilis-Kalner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vergilis-Kalner has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vergilis-Kalner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Vergilis-Kalner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vergilis-Kalner.
