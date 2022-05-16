Dr. Irene Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Tan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Tan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
Simi Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group1147 Red Tail Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-8055
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tan performed a complete hysterectomy on me (vag. assisted at Simi Adventist) I had fibroids that really started making me suffer and bleeding was getting worse. It is 5 days post op and I am doing so well I did too much and ruined things for myself. Lol. If you feel like you are doing great a couple days later, still take care to rest and NOT overdo it. You will get dizzy and nauseous if you don’t take it easy. Luckily I recovered in 24 hours and won’t make that mistake again. Dr Tan is a very skilled surgeon!
About Dr. Irene Tan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.