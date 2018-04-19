See All Ophthalmologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Irene Sasaki, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irene Sasaki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Sasaki works at Eye Treatment Center in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Treatment Center
    3900 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 988-8668
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Dry Eyes
Iridocyclitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Blepharitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Eye Infections
Glaucoma
Macular Edema
Pterygium
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Keratitis
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergies
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Cataract Surgery Complications
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Contact Lens Exams
Diabetes
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Growth
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypotony of Eye
Iritis
Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Occupational Injuries
Optic Neuritis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Radiesse® Injections
Restylane® Injections
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy
Trichiasis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2018

I feel, extremely comfortable when I respond to an appointment with Dr. Sasaki! Immediately you feel you are the most important appointment of her day!) The Dr's. treatments with me during these past several years have proven/shown me that I have continued great eyesight! Life goes on! Thank you, Dr. Sasaki and Staff! "A lovely, Eyr/Medical Family we are now connected with!"
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Irene Sasaki, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Khmer and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1245234178
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Chas R Drew University Med and Science
    Internship
    • Pacific Presbyterian Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irene Sasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sasaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasaki works at Eye Treatment Center in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sasaki’s profile.

    Dr. Sasaki has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

