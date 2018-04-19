Overview

Dr. Irene Sasaki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Sasaki works at Eye Treatment Center in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.