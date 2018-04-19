Dr. Irene Sasaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Sasaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Sasaki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Sasaki works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Treatment Center3900 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 988-8668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sasaki?
I feel, extremely comfortable when I respond to an appointment with Dr. Sasaki! Immediately you feel you are the most important appointment of her day!) The Dr's. treatments with me during these past several years have proven/shown me that I have continued great eyesight! Life goes on! Thank you, Dr. Sasaki and Staff! "A lovely, Eyr/Medical Family we are now connected with!"
About Dr. Irene Sasaki, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Khmer and Spanish
- 1245234178
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Chas R Drew University Med and Science
- Pacific Presbyterian Med Ctr
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sasaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasaki works at
Dr. Sasaki has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sasaki speaks Cantonese, Khmer and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.