Dr. Irene Jovicic, DMD
Overview
Dr. Irene Jovicic, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University College Of Dentistry.
Naperville Dental Specialists - S Main55 S Main St Ste 241, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 332-2899Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great location, easy to park, clean office, nice receptionist. Dr. Jovicic helped me understand what was urgent and what was important but could wait until the next visit, this helped financially and I appreciate her doing that. My last dentist experience left me in pain and my wallet very light. She was patient with all my questions, gentle during the procedure, and checked in with me to make sure I was okay because my tolerance for dental work is not good at all. Very happy overall except that my phone didn’t have signal for some weird reason.
About Dr. Irene Jovicic, DMD
- Dentistry
- 10 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1023363603
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University College Of Dentistry
Dr. Jovicic speaks French, Russian and Ukrainian.
