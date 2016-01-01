Dr. Irene Pe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Pe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Pe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Pe works at
Locations
Garden Grove Office12665 Garden Grove Blvd Ste 606, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 530-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Irene Pe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154560415
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pe works at
Dr. Pe speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pe.
