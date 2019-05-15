Dr. Irene Hou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Hou, MD
Overview
Dr. Irene Hou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manchester, NH.
Dr. Hou works at
Locations
Dartmouth-hitchcock Manchester Laboratory100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 695-2550Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Dartmouth-hitchcock Bedford25 S River Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 695-2572
- 3 87 McGregor St, Manchester, NH 03102 Directions (603) 695-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Monadnock Community Hospital
- Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Orzano for nearly 10 years. She is a fantastic provider. Always listened to my concerns and addressed them completely. She is extremely knowledgeable and was key in helping manage my Lupus. She will be sorely missed. All the best to Dr Orzano in her future endeavors.
About Dr. Irene Hou, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1891724589
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Dr. Hou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hou works at
Dr. Hou has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.
