Dr. Irene Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Oh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Oh works at
Locations
1
The Research Center of Southern California LLC6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been patient of Dr Oh for 3yrs+ . I have Parkinson's and she has been very accommodating to my needs. Coming from a medical background ,i'm more understanding when it comes to scheduling, appointments and cancellations, therefore, i'm not as concern with those issues, as much as, patient care and meeting my medical needs, which she and her staff have exceeded my expectations.
About Dr. Irene Oh, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1306089008
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Essential Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
