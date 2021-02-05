Overview

Dr. Irene Oh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Oh works at Champaign Dental Group in Carlsbad, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Essential Tremor and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

