Overview

Dr. Irene Lytrivi, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Lytrivi works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.