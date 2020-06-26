See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Nashville, TN
Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus, Flowers Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Ludwig works at Eye Health Partners in Nashville, TN with other offices in Destin, FL, Dothan, AL and Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotropia, Hypertropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Spine and Nerve Institute PC
    28 White Bridge Pike Ste 208, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-2001
  2. 2
    Destin Office
    151 Regions Way Bldg 1, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 650-6550
  3. 3
    Dermatology Center South PC
    2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-1581
  4. 4
    Eye Center South
    2401 State Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 747-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus
  • Flowers Hospital
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypotropia
Hypertropia
Exotropia
Hypotropia
Hypertropia
Exotropia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ludwig?

    Jun 26, 2020
    Dr Ludwig operated on the muscles of my eyes in 1996. I could not drive and reading was difficult. All went great and now 24 years later I still have almost perfect vision! Thank You Dr Ludwig. Col Ret Mike Wonner
    Michael H Wonner — Jun 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ludwig to family and friends

    Dr. Ludwig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ludwig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD.

    About Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831120492
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Hospital National Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • National Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ludwig has seen patients for Hypotropia, Hypertropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludwig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.