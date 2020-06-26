Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus, Flowers Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Ludwig works at
Locations
1
Tennessee Spine and Nerve Institute PC28 White Bridge Pike Ste 208, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 327-2001
2
Destin Office151 Regions Way Bldg 1, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 650-6550
3
Dermatology Center South PC2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-1581
4
Eye Center South2401 State Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 747-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus
- Flowers Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ludwig operated on the muscles of my eyes in 1996. I could not drive and reading was difficult. All went great and now 24 years later I still have almost perfect vision! Thank You Dr Ludwig. Col Ret Mike Wonner
About Dr. Irene Ludwig, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1831120492
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital National Med Center
- National Eye Institute
- University of Virginia Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludwig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ludwig has seen patients for Hypotropia, Hypertropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludwig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.
