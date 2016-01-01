Overview

Dr. Irene Lu, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lu works at Irene Lu in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.