Dr. Irene Leech, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Leech, MD is a Pulmonologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Leech works at
Locations
Office125 E 8th St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 590-8509
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very happy with Dr Leech. She is very thorough and knowledgable. She explains everything to you like a layperson and not doctor talk so it's easy to understand. I always feel like I'm in good hands. Also the office staff is very nice and professional. They are practicing safe distancing and face coverings. It does take a little time but I don't mind the wait.
About Dr. Irene Leech, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center Pulmonary
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Boston University, Magna Cum Laude With Distinction, Phi Beta Kappa
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
