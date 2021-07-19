Dr. Kazhdan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irene Kazhdan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Kazhdan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Center
Dr. Kazhdan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 595-5300Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazhdan?
Always courteous and professional.
About Dr. Irene Kazhdan, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1649273145
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazhdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazhdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazhdan works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazhdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazhdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazhdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazhdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.