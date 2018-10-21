Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD
Dr. Irene Kakossian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Office1180 Brighton Beach Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (917) 780-4206
Khoury and Kakossian Mds110 E 40th St Rm 800, New York, NY 10016 Directions (718) 833-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
I have been a patient of Dr. Irena Kakossian for many years and I can attest to the fact that she is a brilliant and gifted Doctor. Years ago, I had a mysterious bleeding issue which 3 doctors had failed to correctly diagnose despite sending me on multiple unnecessary testings including several sonograms. It took one visit to Dr. Kakossian to properly address the issue which required surgery. This was successfully performed in her office. Even though I live in FL, I still come back!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1558381954
- Lutheran Med Center
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Kakossian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kakossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kakossian has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kakossian speaks Armenian and Russian.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakossian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakossian.
