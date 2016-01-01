See All Pediatricians in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Irene Hung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. 

Dr. Hung works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group Pediatric Rheumatology Hackensack
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (551) 996-5176
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Conduct Disorder
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Fever-Induced Seizure
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Klinefelter Syndrome
Limb Pain
Marfan Syndrome
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sleep Apnea
Velocardiofacial Syndrome
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Irene Hung, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427218486
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Genetics and Genomics and Clinical Molecular Genetics and Genomics
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irene Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hung works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hung’s profile.

    Dr. Hung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

