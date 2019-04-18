Overview

Dr. Irene Hernaez, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Hernaez works at Family Foot Center in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.