Dr. Irene Hendrickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irene Hendrickson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
1
Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 853-8248
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We were lucky to have gotten her as my sons Pediatrician when we moved from Sacramento. She is caring, attentive and a skilled physician. Thanks for all you’ve done ! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Irene Hendrickson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649217316
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Sch Med/Mattel Chldrns Hosp|UCLA School Med/Mattel Chldrns Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendrickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hendrickson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hendrickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendrickson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendrickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendrickson.
