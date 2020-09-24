Overview

Dr. Irene Hendrickson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Hendrickson works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

