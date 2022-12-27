See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Irene Grias, DO

Gynecology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Irene Grias, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Grias works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 27, 2022
I had two huge fibroids that needed surgery so that I could try to have a baby. I was 42 years old and had been infertile my whole life, never able to conceive. Instead of writing me off as too old and giving me a hysterectomy which would have been easier since fibroids could return and need surgery again. I am now having a baby at age 44- thank you for believing in me Dr. Grias!
Jill — Dec 27, 2022
About Dr. Irene Grias, DO

  • Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Greek
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1760688519
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Residency
  • Botsford General Hospital
Medical Education
  • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anthony Hospital

