Overview

Dr. Irene Grias, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Grias works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

