Dr. Irene Goranitis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital.



Dr. Goranitis works at Healthworks in Dedham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.