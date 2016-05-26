Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gladstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD
Dr. Irene Gladstein, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED.
ENHANCE Aesthetic Arts by Irene Gladstein MD2076 E 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (877) 208-2882
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Gladstein and the entire staff at Enhance Aesthetic Arts are very knowledgeable. They are patient and explain the procedures and alternatives. They take their time with each appointment. This is the most professional Doctor's office I have visited. It is beautiful, spotless and very tranquil. I have been to other cosmetic offices, but none compare to Dr. Gladstein's offices. I have and will continue to recommend others to Enhance.
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891736740
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gladstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gladstein accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gladstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gladstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gladstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gladstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gladstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.