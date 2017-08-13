Dr. Irene Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Feldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Irene Feldman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their fellowship with George Washington U Med Ctr
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
-
1
Dedicated Medical Care5225 Pooks Hill Rd Ste 1A, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 897-8550Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:45am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldman?
The physician who saved my life. Never ceasing to care about my disorder and quality of life even when I had thrown the towel in. Not merely handing me new medications as other physicians had done for many year. Made the correct diagnosis on my first visit, eventually leading to treatment at NIH which cured my disorder. I highly recommend Dr. Irene Feldman to all , especially patients who feel their physicians are not hearing them.
About Dr. Irene Feldman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1851330559
Education & Certifications
- George Washington U Med Ctr
- Washington Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
