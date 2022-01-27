Overview

Dr. Irene Evuleocha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Evuleocha works at NOMC INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOG in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.