Overview

Dr. Irene Draga, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Draga works at Nyc Fly Wheels Inc. in Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Chorioretinal Scars and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.