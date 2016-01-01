Dr. Dehghan-Paz accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irene Dehghan-Paz, MD
Overview
Dr. Irene Dehghan-Paz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Consultants In Hematology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Irene Dehghan-Paz, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1801053905
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Dehghan-Paz has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Pancytopenia and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehghan-Paz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dehghan-Paz speaks Spanish.
