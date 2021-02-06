Overview

Dr. Irene Cherfas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Cherfas works at Lehigh Valley Center for Sight, PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.