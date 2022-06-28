See All Pediatricians in Roseville, CA
Dr. Irene Chen, MD

Pediatrics
5 (51)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irene Chen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Chen works at Roseville Pediatrics in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sutter Medical Foundation
    3100 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 774-8500

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr. Chen has been our Pediatrician for the last 12 years. One child since 1 year old, and my other since birth. Both of my kids enjoy coming to her office and visiting with her and her staff. She is very caring, and remembers so many details about their health, and personal lives. I love that she engages and speaks directly with my kids and includes them in their check-ups. Dr. Chen has be extremely professional and respectful of our feelings when it comes to treatments. I send her messages via the health portal and always get a response, from her or staff, whether email or phone call. When we moved about one hour away, we still chose to stay with Dr. Chen, as we value and respect her expertise. We have now moved out of the state and will miss her and her staff immensely.
    Jen F. — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Irene Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225143928
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    • St Christophers Hospital for Children
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
