Overview

Dr. Irene Boniece, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Boniece works at Mahyar Eidgah MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.