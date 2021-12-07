Dr. Irene Barbazetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbazetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Barbazetto, MD
Dr. Irene Barbazetto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hamburg and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York902 Quentin Rd Ste 601, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 376-3223
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Dr. Barbazetto is one of the most caring, thorough, and capable physicians you will ever have the good fortune to meet.
- 29 years of experience
- English, German and Italian
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- University of Hamburg
Dr. Barbazetto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbazetto has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbazetto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbazetto speaks German and Italian.
