Overview

Dr. Irene Barbazetto, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hamburg and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Barbazetto works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.