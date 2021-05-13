Dr. Irene Arroyo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arroyo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Arroyo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Irene Arroyo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Arroyo works at
Locations
Merit Drive in Dallas12221 Merit Dr Ste 280, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 853-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Plano Pkwy Office5068 W Plano Pkwy Ste 155, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 943-3323
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve suffered from an ingrown nail for YEARS, Dr. Arroyo was quick to identify the problem, offer solutions and able to perform surgery right away. She provided great aftercare instructions and two weeks later my foot feels better than I can remember it ever feeling! I highly recommend her and this clinic.
About Dr. Irene Arroyo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
