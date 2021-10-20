Dr. Irene Aga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irene Aga, MD
Overview
Dr. Irene Aga, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Aga works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Office6441 High Star Dr, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (832) 548-5000
-
2
Lyndon B Johnson General Hospital5656 Kelley St, Houston, TX 77026 Directions (832) 325-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aga?
Dr. Irene Aga is honestly just as amazing as her reviews say. She is the 3rd Or 4th OB I’ve seen on my quest for a new OB for my prenatal care, and I’m sticking with her! She is incredibly patient, has a inviting presence for questions and concerns, is very thorough in her explanations and care. I felt so comfortable with her, seen, and heard. If you’re searching for a Obgyn choose Dr. Aga.
About Dr. Irene Aga, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1649450776
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aga works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.