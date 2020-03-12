Dr. Irena Tsui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irena Tsui, MD
Overview
Dr. Irena Tsui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Tsui works at
Locations
-
1
Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-7290
-
2
Stephen G. Bornfeld Od Inc.622 W Duarte Rd Ste 202, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 254-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsui?
My 11-year old daughter was referred to Dr. Tsui by 3 other opthalmologists in Los Angeles, including another retinal specialist; she came highly recommended by all. They were correct. My husband and I went to the appointment with our daughter and were all treated with respect and dignity, given full disclosure of our daughter's issue (retinal tear) and how it could be safely treated. We went ahead that very same appointment and let the most capable Dr. Tsui take care of her issue. It was painless (laser treatment) and our daughter resumed her usual physical education schedule the very next day. A happy ending to a trek which took us to several doctors and several opinions which led us to UCLA Jules Stein and Dr. Tsui.
About Dr. Irena Tsui, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1306023973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsui works at
Dr. Tsui has seen patients for Retinoschisis and Retinal Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsui speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.