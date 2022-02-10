Dr. Irena Karanetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karanetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irena Karanetz, MD
Dr. Irena Karanetz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College.
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group2200 Northern Blvd Ste 201, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 439-5500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Long Island Plastic Surgical Group999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 504-3014Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Doctor is wonderful. Caring and so professional. Explaining every step of procedure. I could not ask for a better experience. Doctor Karanetz gets high praise from me
About Dr. Irena Karanetz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- Breast Aesthetic and Reconstructive Microsurgery Fellowship At Lenox Hill Hospital, New York , Ny.
- Integrated Plastic Surgery Residency at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.
- Rush Medical College
- Loyola University Chicago
