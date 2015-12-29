Overview

Dr. Irel Eppich, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Payson, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Castleview Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Eppich works at University of Utah Dialysis in Payson, UT with other offices in Provo, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.