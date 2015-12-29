Dr. Irel Eppich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eppich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irel Eppich, MD
Dr. Irel Eppich, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Payson, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Castleview Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
University of Utah Dialysis15 S 1000 E Ste 50, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 264-5963
University of Utah Clinic - Provo Dialysis & Kidney Clinic1675 N Freedom Blvd Ste 15, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5965
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Castleview Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
He always takes the time to listen to the concerns I have and answers them in a way I can understand and feel better about what is going on in my care.
About Dr. Irel Eppich, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Eppich has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eppich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
