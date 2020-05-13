Overview

Dr. Iratxe Escurza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Bilbao Fac Med and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Escurza works at UCHealth Longmont Clinic in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroiditis and Hashimoto's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.