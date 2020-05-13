Dr. Iratxe Escurza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escurza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iratxe Escurza, MD
Overview
Dr. Iratxe Escurza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Bilbao Fac Med and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Escurza works at
Locations
Longmont Clinic1925 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 494-3119Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
720-652-86802030 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 652-8681
Hospital Affiliations
- Longmont United Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very wonderful bedside manner??Very confident Dr
About Dr. Iratxe Escurza, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1801033295
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Berkshire Medical Center - Berkshire Campus
- U Bilbao Fac Med
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
