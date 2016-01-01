Dr. Iram Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iram Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Iram Ahmad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gilbert, AZ.
Locations
Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 450, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444
- 3 1145 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2200, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (480) 273-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Iram Ahmad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
