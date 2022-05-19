Overview

Dr. Iraklis Gerogiannis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford and Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey.



Dr. Gerogiannis works at Southcoast Health Cardiology in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.