Dr. Iraklis Gerogiannis, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Iraklis Gerogiannis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford and Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey.

Dr. Gerogiannis works at Southcoast Health Cardiology in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southcoast Health Cardiology
    300 Hanover St Ste 2A, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 973-7774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital Of New Bedford
  • Southcoast Hospitals Group – Tobey

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Constipation
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Network Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 19, 2022
    Thank you 5 years ago you made my life better. 3 bypass and valve repair you did an excellent job
    Steven Fernandes — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Iraklis Gerogiannis, MD

    General Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English, Greek
    1861583114
    Education & Certifications

    Yale University New Haven Hospital
    Grad Hospital University Pa
    University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
    University of Athens
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iraklis Gerogiannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerogiannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerogiannis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerogiannis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerogiannis works at Southcoast Health Cardiology in Fall River, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gerogiannis’s profile.

    Dr. Gerogiannis has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerogiannis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerogiannis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerogiannis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerogiannis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerogiannis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

