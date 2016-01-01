Dr. Shamsa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iraj Shamsa, MD
Overview
Dr. Iraj Shamsa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine.
Locations
Roy Medical Group Inc.21001 Sherman Way Ste 15, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Directions (818) 716-0048
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Iraj Shamsa, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamsa speaks Arabic and Persian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.