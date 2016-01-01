Dr. Irada Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irada Shapiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Irada Shapiro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
-
1
Claudia & Steven Ravins MD PC7010 Austin St Ste 200, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-7337
- 2 6110 Queens Blvd Ste B, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 268-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro?
About Dr. Irada Shapiro, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1063504728
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Pap Smear, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.