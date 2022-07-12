Overview

Dr. Ira Zucker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Zucker works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.