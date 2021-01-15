Dr. Ira Willner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Willner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Willner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Mcleod Health Clarendon.
Dr. Willner works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willner?
Dr. Wilner & his entire team helped save my life...!! All the people @ MUSC in Charleston, SC are just absolutely tremendous! You could not ask fora better hospital, in my opinion, to have to go to & receive a Liver Transplant!! A HUGE TY to the entire team there!! - God Bless All Of You!!
About Dr. Ira Willner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396853255
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College|University Of Tennessee
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Willner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Willner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willner works at
Dr. Willner has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Willner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.