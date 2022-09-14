Dr. Ira Weiner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Weiner, DPM
Dr. Ira Weiner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
OmniVAS Las Vegas9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 389-5360Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
North Vista Hospital Wound Care1815 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste 100, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 657-1506
- North Vista Hospital
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Sierra Choice
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
On a scale of 1 to 5, I give Dr. Weiner a 12. He is an amazing doctor. Two and a half months ago, my brother was facing a leg amputation. The gangrene on his right leg was black and you could almost see the bones of his foot. In less than three months, Dr. Weiner and his excellent staff nursed my brother's leg back to health. Thank you doctor. May the Good Lord richly bless you.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326127408
- Southwest Detroit Hospital / Wayne County Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Michigan State University
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
