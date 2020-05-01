Dr. Ira Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Turner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Dr. Turner works at
Locations
Island Neurological Associates824 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-2230
Champaign Dental Group6A Manetto Hill Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-2230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a migraine sufferer for 40 years .. tried everything! After my last trip to ER I found Dr. Turner. He has helped me with new medications to reduce my migraine frequency. It has worked! He is so knowledgable and spends so much time with me, my previous neurologist didn,t really know what to do with me! The office staff is wonderful too!
About Dr. Ira Turner, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1306822929
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
