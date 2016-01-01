Dr. Ira Thorla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Thorla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Thorla, MD is a dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Thorla completed a residency at LSU MC. He currently practices at Louisiana Dermatology Assocs. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Louisiana Dermatology Assocs10154 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-5663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ira Thorla, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730178047
Education & Certifications
- LSU MC
- Med Ctr La
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorla has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorla.
