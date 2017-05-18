Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tartack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Tartack works at
Locations
Ira M Tartack DPM2650 OCEAN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 769-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. He is very nice. He listened me very attentively and spent time with me to figure out how to help. He relieved me of terrible pain in my foot for several visits. I'm very satisfied.
About Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM
- Podiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tartack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tartack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tartack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tartack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tartack.
