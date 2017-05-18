See All Podiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM

Podiatry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.

Dr. Tartack works at Ira M Tartack DPM in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
10 (413)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
10 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
10 (450)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ira M Tartack DPM
    2650 OCEAN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 769-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tartack?

    May 18, 2017
    Excellent doctor. He is very nice. He listened me very attentively and spent time with me to figure out how to help. He relieved me of terrible pain in my foot for several visits. I'm very satisfied.
    Brooklyn, NY — May 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tartack to family and friends

    Dr. Tartack's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tartack

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM.

    About Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669477311
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tartack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tartack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tartack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tartack works at Ira M Tartack DPM in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tartack’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tartack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tartack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tartack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tartack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ira Tartack, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.