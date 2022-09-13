Dr. Ira Steinmetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Steinmetz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Steinmetz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Steinmetz works at
Locations
Ira M Steinmetz MD1975 E 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 339-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Steinmetz is a wonderful, caring, professional and informative Dr! He has been our family's Dr. for over 20 years. He is caring and goes above and beyond for his patients! His office is beautiful, his staff are wonderful and there is next to no wait-time when visiting him. He is always on the ball. I highly recommend him to all my family, friends, co-workers and people within my community.
About Dr. Ira Steinmetz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1306904370
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Columbia University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinmetz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinmetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinmetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinmetz works at
Dr. Steinmetz speaks Hebrew and Russian.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinmetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinmetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.