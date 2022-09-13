See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Ira Steinmetz, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ira Steinmetz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Steinmetz works at Ira M Steinmetz MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ira M Steinmetz MD
    1975 E 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 (718) 339-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr. Steinmetz is a wonderful, caring, professional and informative Dr! He has been our family's Dr. for over 20 years. He is caring and goes above and beyond for his patients! His office is beautiful, his staff are wonderful and there is next to no wait-time when visiting him. He is always on the ball. I highly recommend him to all my family, friends, co-workers and people within my community.
    Carrianne Knorr — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Ira Steinmetz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew and Russian
    • 1306904370
    Education & Certifications

    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Columbia University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ira Steinmetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinmetz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinmetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steinmetz works at Ira M Steinmetz MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Steinmetz’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmetz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinmetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinmetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

