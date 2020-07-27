Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Stein, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Stein, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Specialist641 University Blvd Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 204-4240Wednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
-
2
Pediatric ENT Of The Palm Bchs13005 Southern Blvd Ste 124, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 204-4240Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I very rarely write a review because I am a super busy single mom, but I had to take a moment to share my experience with Dr Stein. This man has been a true HERO in our lives. My son is 11 and needed surgery on a really large polyp, which I was told is very rare for an 11 year old. Of course, his father and I were so scared and so concerned. This was our sons first time having any medical issues at all. His office got us in so fast despite all the Covid-19 chaos. He eased our stress immediately and never once lost his composure throughout the terrifying and unexpected experience I was expected this to be. This morning, my son had surgery with him and his colleague. I was actually calm (which is extremely rare for me with these types of situations) because I trusted him explicitly. He is an authentic person, who isn't ashamed to be honest but yet make sense of the medical stuff for those of us that don't fully understand it. He and his colleague did a beautiful job.
About Dr. Ira Stein, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Suny-Hscb-King's Coutny Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Pediatric Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Chronic Adenoid Infection, Otitis Media and Tongue-Tie, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.