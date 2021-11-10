Overview

Dr. Ira Spinner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Spinner works at Ira Spinner DPM in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.