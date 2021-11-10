Dr. Spinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Spinner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ira Spinner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Spinner works at
Locations
Ira Spinner DPM10075 S Jog Rd Ste 208, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 734-4867
Wound Treatment Center Delray5130 Linton Blvd Ste D3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-3412
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was an amazing doctor , solved my foot problem. Office staff was great, and taken in to see the Dr on appointment time.
About Dr. Ira Spinner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical Arts Center Hospital
- Medical Arts Center Hopsital
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- SUNY Albany
