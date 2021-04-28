Overview

Dr. Ira Spiler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Spiler works at Central Jersey Cardiovascular Associstes in Kendall Park, NJ with other offices in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.