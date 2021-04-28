See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Kendall Park, NJ
Dr. Ira Spiler, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ira Spiler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Spiler works at Central Jersey Cardiovascular Associstes in Kendall Park, NJ with other offices in Perth Amboy, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metuchen Heart Associates PA
    3542 State Route 27, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 821-5511
  2. 2
    Jewish Renaissance Medical Center Inc.
    275 Hobart St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 376-9333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Lipid Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Lipid Disorders

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr. Spiler is wonderful. He is direct and forthright with his patients. Which I greatly appreciate.
    Nancy Guyre — Apr 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ira Spiler, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790876142
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
