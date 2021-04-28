Dr. Ira Spiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Spiler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ira Spiler, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Spiler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metuchen Heart Associates PA3542 State Route 27, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (732) 821-5511
-
2
Jewish Renaissance Medical Center Inc.275 Hobart St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 376-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiler?
Dr. Spiler is wonderful. He is direct and forthright with his patients. Which I greatly appreciate.
About Dr. Ira Spiler, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1790876142
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiler works at
Dr. Spiler has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.