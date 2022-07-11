Dr. Ira Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Solomon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Scarsdale Ophthalmology Associates700 Post Rd Ste 343, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient for many years
About Dr. Ira Solomon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790757151
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.