See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Concord, MA
Dr. Ira Skolnik, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ira Skolnik, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
4 (85)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ira Skolnik, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Skolnik works at Family Dermatology in Concord, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Dermatology and Dermatological Surgery
    747 Main St Ste 212, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 369-2583

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Skolnik?

    Apr 23, 2021
    Dr. Skolnik is the most thorough, empathetic, caring and professional Dermatologist I've ever seen. I scheduled a visit for a growth on my leg, Dr. Skolnik came in assured me right away it was a mole, but insisted to have it removed because of future concern. He then proceeded to check my whole body and found three more he was concerned about. I felt so good after leaving that visit, reassured and so confident in Dr. Skolnik's professionalism and care.
    Felicia S. — Apr 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ira Skolnik, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ira Skolnik, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Skolnik to family and friends

    Dr. Skolnik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Skolnik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ira Skolnik, MD.

    About Dr. Ira Skolnik, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609813237
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Med Instit
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Skolnik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skolnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skolnik works at Family Dermatology in Concord, MA. View the full address on Dr. Skolnik’s profile.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Skolnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skolnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skolnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skolnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ira Skolnik, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.