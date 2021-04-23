Dr. Skolnik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ira Skolnik, MD
Dr. Ira Skolnik, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Family Dermatology and Dermatological Surgery747 Main St Ste 212, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 369-2583
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Skolnik is the most thorough, empathetic, caring and professional Dermatologist I've ever seen. I scheduled a visit for a growth on my leg, Dr. Skolnik came in assured me right away it was a mole, but insisted to have it removed because of future concern. He then proceeded to check my whole body and found three more he was concerned about. I felt so good after leaving that visit, reassured and so confident in Dr. Skolnik's professionalism and care.
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- The Johns Hopkins Med Instit
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Pediatric Dermatology
