Dr. Ira Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Silverman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ira Silverman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
-
1
Hillmont Psychiatric Center3291 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6556
-
2
Mandalay Bay Women & Childrens2000 Outlet Center Dr Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 604-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
Was very impressed with his patience of listening to my concerns and answering my questions. Actually took the time and I didn't feel like he was rushed as many office visits do with other doctors. Would definitely recommend him to others.
About Dr. Ira Silverman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1316004005
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.